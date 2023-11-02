Patch v9.1

//bug fixes
- You could be hurt during some cutscenes (notably during Boss death sequences).
- The Exalt Husk vessel's final unlock sequence was a bit visually scuffed.
- The Sinned Animus vessel's unlock sequence was a bit scuffed.
- Clashful Cards game mode: Changing this game mode's options would cause a crash.
- Clashful Cards game mode: The Nascent Cherub vessel unlock card was in the wrong position.
- Diabolus Rush game mode: The Reaper enemies during cycle 2+ could still spawn even after the Boss had been killed.
- Escape Menu: The Quick Restart option wasn't working during the Clashful Cards game mode.
- Accursed Haunt vessel: They counted as having the Swift Steel relic but it wasn't added to their starting inventory.
- Accursed Haunt vessel: When benefitting from the Blade Sacrament relic the flame was in the wrong position.
Changed files in this update