 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skelly Selest update for 2 November 2023

Patch v9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12601528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • You could be hurt during some cutscenes (notably during Boss death sequences).
  • The Exalt Husk vessel's final unlock sequence was a bit visually scuffed.
  • The Sinned Animus vessel's unlock sequence was a bit scuffed.
  • Clashful Cards game mode: Changing this game mode's options would cause a crash.
  • Clashful Cards game mode: The Nascent Cherub vessel unlock card was in the wrong position.
  • Diabolus Rush game mode: The Reaper enemies during cycle 2+ could still spawn even after the Boss had been killed.
  • Escape Menu: The Quick Restart option wasn't working during the Clashful Cards game mode.
  • Accursed Haunt vessel: They counted as having the Swift Steel relic but it wasn't added to their starting inventory.
  • Accursed Haunt vessel: When benefitting from the Blade Sacrament relic the flame was in the wrong position.

Changed files in this update

Skelly Selest Content Depot 685401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link