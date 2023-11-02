Sunfire and Moonshadow Release Date and Season Pass Announcement

Hey everyone,

It’s been quite the year since we started developing Sunfire and Moonshadow, our first expansion. Those of you who’ve been following us know that it is introducing a new vast region to explore with a swathe of new settlements, new enemies to conquer, new stories to be a part of, a large cast of characters, and new quests to complete through which you can make your mark on the continent of Xeryn. That’s not all, however, as the Bronze Desert introduces a central conflict involving three new factions – the Ahari, the Chimera Legion, and the Handjari. The expansion features content approaching half the size of the core game.



We have already shared many of its numerous teasers and tidbits, and now we have very good news for those who have been looking forward to getting their hands on it. Drumroll The release date for Sunfire and Moonshadow is officially the 7th of November! We’ve been looking forward to it for quite a while now and we are eager to share the anticipation with you all. So much love has been poured into its development; we can only hope that when the time comes, you’ll be able to enjoy playing it as much as we have creating it.



Furthermore, we are adding a Season Pass that will allow players to buy both the expansion and a further two upcoming DLCs! This way, we will gauge interest in our unannounced DLCs, one of which will be adding two companions to the core game (planned release in the first half of 2024) while the other will add a new region (expected around the end of 2024). The Season Pass will grant you a small discount on all that is included, and will greatly support future content creation as well.

Until then, stay patient, stay vigilant, and conquer the wasteland!

- The Lost Pilgrims Team

