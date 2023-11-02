Age of Darkness: Final Stand – Hold the Line with Formations

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Protectors of the Light,

While we have been focusing considerable resources on completing the Age of Darkness: Final Stand Campaign, it’s now time to talk about one of the major Survival updates coming up in Exile’s Return.

Fall In, Attention!

Formations is a highly requested feature allowing players more tools and flexibility to fine tune the positioning of troops. On the battlefield, this means the ability to move units together at a matching speed, and to more easily define the position of individual units without microing them on a per unit basis. Players can now move groups of faster, stronger units to defend slower more expensive units with a click, and guarantee they won’t be caught wandering alone. All this adds up to very bad news for Nightmares!

Form and Function

Players play as per usual, but can now right click-drag or click S (or the bind for Formation command) then right click-drag to perform a formation command.

To adjust orientation and size, simply click, hold and drag your mouse. To adjust the spacing of units, click, hold and use your scroll wheel.

Units will automatically sort into an order that benefits their combat role effectively, for example, melee units will take their place at the front of a formation, and ranged units will stay at the back.

Units in formations are given matched speeds, meaning if a faster unit and a slower unit are in a formation command together, their speed will be averaged as to ensure they approximately move and arrive together. Certain thresholds break the formation into small sub-formations, such as having a group of rogues (fastest) and catapults (slowest) in the same formation, or if they’re required to travel very long distances.

Hold the Line

We’re continuing to push towards the launch of Exile’s Return in 2023, creating new content and introducing new features, such as Formations. Much of the work we are doing also has the effect of improving other systems, for example Formations assisting with pathing updates, an ongoing effort for Age of Darkness: Final Stand. Expect more updates shortly.

Till next time, Protectors of the Light…

Next up, we will be deep diving on Aurelia…

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘player-support’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

X/Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

Age of Darkness: Final Stand