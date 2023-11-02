 Skip to content

Monster Killcker update for 2 November 2023

Revised boss mechanics

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the boss fight is less frustrating. Before entering the boss a message will appear advising the player the loss he can have by entering the boss fight.

The next changes were made:

  • Boss attacks will kill only the 2 allies.
  • Boss will attack only the allies with less numbers so the gap of experience when you loose them isn't that frustrating.
  • Boss button won't appear during boss fight, avoiding a boss dialogue endless loop bug that was happening.
  • New option in the pause menu that allows players to hide the monsters' dialogues.

