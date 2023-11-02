Revised boss mechanics

Now the boss fight is less frustrating. Before entering the boss a message will appear advising the player the loss he can have by entering the boss fight.
The next changes were made:
- Boss attacks will kill only the 2 allies.
- Boss will attack only the allies with less numbers so the gap of experience when you loose them isn't that frustrating.
- Boss button won't appear during boss fight, avoiding a boss dialogue endless loop bug that was happening.
- New option in the pause menu that allows players to hide the monsters' dialogues.
