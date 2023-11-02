-New Vehicle: Churchill AVRE! The Churchill "Armoured Vehicle Royal Engineers" is equipped with a 230mm mortar, capable of devastating enemy forces in a wide area.

-Added to the turret pool: IS-2 (HE), with a Damage of 14.

-Splash damage of HE shells now decays with distance and can be blocked by buildings.

Balance adjustments:

-Increased the reaction speed of ally and enemy units, enhancing the scouting range of ally.

-Increased initial backup crew count to 21.

-Adjusted Damage of BT-42 to 10 (previously 8).

-Adjusted Damage of Chi-Ha short gun to 12 (previously 9), and upgraded its rank from 1 to 2.

-Adjusted Damage of KV-2 to 18 (previously 12), and upgraded its rank from 3 to 4.

-Adjusted Damage of M12 to 20 (previously 14), and upgraded its rank from 4 to 5.