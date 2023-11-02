Bug Patch Update Note (2023/11/02)

I'm sorry that there are a lot of bugs because the game has just been released.

Since the current release date (2023/10/31), there have been many bugs, which have led to several updates a day. Thank you to the users who still played the game. There will be small updates whenever small bugs are reported in the future.

Today, I solved a bug where I can't see the inventory when I start playing the game again after seeing the ending of the game that many people have reported.

If you don't see any game updates, I recommend logging out of Steam and logging back in.

Bug reporting is always welcome.

Thank you!