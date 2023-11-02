Arcade Mode v0.4.7

Hello employees! Welcome to another update for Under Contract version 0.4.7! Today we have a brand new gameplay system added to the game along with a bunch of quality-of-life fixes and we squash some very difficult-to-find bugs.

Toss a Coin to your Arcade Machine

Oh yes, the long-awaited day has arrived. We have now added our arcade mode to Under Contract! Within this mode, players can play levels as long as they like, find tokens in the game, and unlock new sexy selfies of all the characters in Under Contract!

So far we have three levels to choose from each containing new hazards and powerups to use. Go for that top score and try to unlock everything in the shop!









Bug Squashing Season

The major reason this patch took so long to release was that we found a difficult-to-replicate bug, which some of the reviews on Steam seemed to reflect. Players would have their levels randomly end. For the life of us, the team could not find the cause for something like this, that was until we played in the arcade game mode.

It turns out that the game was allowing for players to grab falling gems after a cascade event triggers, if the player grabs them as they are falling the gems can sometimes combo in the hand of the player, or the player can grab mismatched gems (like a red and a yellow at the same time). If either event happens the level will just abruptly end.

This along with a bunch of other fixes have been added to the game!

Version 0.4.7 Changelog:

Bug Fixes

duplicate save file fix, for certain users the game would not auto save, this is now fixed.

duplicate line drop fix, new lines would sometimes spawn twice, this is now fixed.

large puzzles gem drop at start fixed, the beginning of large puzzle nodes would collapse gems randomly, this is now fixed.

grabbing cascading gems is no longer possible, this is the cause of maps randomly ending the game early as a failure, this has been fixed.

removed unity shootray and collision tech from gem handling.

minions no longer shoot projectiles while they are off-screen.

New Mechanics

combos no longer need to be next to each other to count towards the combo meter.

minion projectiles scale increased for visibility.

falling spikes scale increased for visibility.

key icons for department 1 overworld added, this makes visibility on which nodes the player needs to beat to get the four keys to progress.

Additions

arcade mode added, this can be accessed from the main menu.

three rounds added to arcade mode.

sex shop added to arcade mode, 35 images in total added to the shop, there are five for each character.

Future Patches

I wanted to take a quick moment to first thank everyone for their patience as we fix up some of these annoying bugs. It has been a while since we patched and we intended to get this one out a lot sooner than we did. Having said that, the next patch is going to be focused on the beginning section of Department 2, aka the Finance Department. Let me just run down some details on what we are doing and the full extent of the content aiming to be in the next patch.

3 new characters have been modeled and added to the game (Sinder, Mare, and Puck).

53 new gameplay nodes for the beginning area of the Finance Department.

18,000+ words for the intro and new narrative elements.

8 fully animated sex scenes.

Reworking all sex scenes from Department 1 to increase the quality and framerate.

Add missing cum scenes from Department 1 standard reward scenes.

Lots of new content for sure, I would say as a percentage we are mostly done with the narrative, and just focusing on the animations and such.

We hope you all enjoy the new patch! And I hope you can all hold out until the new wave of content is in, we are working hard to get it done ASAP!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1972470/Under_Contract/

Thanks,

Kinky