Ukrainian translation added

Hi everyone!

I'm writing a quick post to let you know that a new build of Lonely has been released (ooh, how exciting) which adds a brand new translation into the game: Ukrainian!

Thank you very much to vrsstk for translating this VN, and to Lacki23 for editing it! Their contributions are very much appreciated!

I also made some edits to the UI, as some of the spacing was off in the extras menu, particularly in the German and Russian translation.

Thank you very much for supporting Lonely! I'm blown away by how many people have checked out this humble little VN! I'm very grateful to each and every one of you!!!

As always, let me know if this update has introduced any bugs into the game, and I'll try to fix them in a timely manner.