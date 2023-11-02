🚧Update 1.0.10 live! Fixes for decoration and final boss👹

Hey Tinkerers,

Hope you've been enjoying the Halloween vibes in Tinkertown! Also, thank you for the nice input you've had on the new skins, you are looking great in them! 🤩

We just wanted to pop in here with a small update. A few of you have ran into a bug with not being able to reach the last boss, and as much as we want to protect you from any harm, we still think it's fair to let you in there. 🤓

So, we squashed that bug and also changed the newly added effects for the halloween deco equipments - they are now correctly set on the character model and looks a bit better.

Some of you have already filled in our feedback form, but we're always looking for even more of your views on the game, so we can make Tinkertown the best it can be!

If you'd take a couple of minutes and fill out the form, we would be very thankful:

https://forms.office.com/e/02JjAgw2bq

We will be back shortly, talking more about the NPC rewards and the Lava Biome. Thanks for being a part of our dear community! ❤️

Your Tinkertown team