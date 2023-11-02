<Ver 1.37>
- Unlock up to SoulQuality Lv.96.
- Territorial battle +60%
- Added new kingdom "GIEEVAL".
- Increased the area completion bonus for Zavak and GIEEVAL by several times.
- Zavak and GIEEVAL annihilation bonus increased.
- It is stated that light radiation has Magic attribute.
- Circle of the Truth melee range +10px.
- Fixed an issue where the main skill levels were not reflected except for some.
- Process to re-contract with all mercenary groups whose contracts have expired (Zavak and later).
- New Ex.Ability curse guard set for aides and God types.
- Changed main skill & magic gear Aura shield S (maximum reduction 100%) to Aura shield H (maximum reduction 90%).
etc.
Changed files in this update