AVARIS3 update for 2 November 2023

Ver 1.37

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Ver 1.37>

  • Unlock up to SoulQuality Lv.96.
  • Territorial battle +60%
  • Added new kingdom "GIEEVAL".
  • Increased the area completion bonus for Zavak and GIEEVAL by several times.
  • Zavak and GIEEVAL annihilation bonus increased.
  • It is stated that light radiation has Magic attribute.
  • Circle of the Truth melee range +10px.
  • Fixed an issue where the main skill levels were not reflected except for some.
  • Process to re-contract with all mercenary groups whose contracts have expired (Zavak and later).
  • New Ex.Ability curse guard set for aides and God types.
  • Changed main skill & magic gear Aura shield S (maximum reduction 100%) to Aura shield H (maximum reduction 90%).
    etc.

