Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 2 November 2023

IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.4] Thank You Gift

In this latest major update yesterday, we achieved the highest number of Daily Active Users in the past year! Thank you all for your continuous support! 😄


Today we have released a new patch [ver. 1.2.1.4] where you can receive our thank you gift!

IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.4] Thank You Gift

Bonus Code : [IEH2MajorUpdate]

  • 1000 Epic Coin
  • Nitro (The amount is 100% of your current nitro cap. It can exceeds the cap.)
  • 5 Refresh Tickets

We will also list the Bonus Codes that have been distributed so far below! If you haven't received any yet, please take this opportunity to do so! ([Settings] tab > [Bonus] > [Input Bonus Code])

Bonus Code

[IEH2hapiwaku] - 1000 Epic Coin
[IEH2onemonth] - 1000 Epic Coin and 5 Proficiency Scrolls
[IEH2portalorb] - 30 Portal Orbs
[IEH2ExtractForge] - 3 Extract Scroll [Forge]
[IEH2Hapiwaku] - 1000 Epic Coin and 100% Nitro
[IEH2SuperDungeon] - 1000 Epic Coin, 100 Portal Orbs and 5 Refresh Tickets
[IEH2MajorUpdate] - 1000 Epic Coin, 100% Nitro and 5 Refresh Tickets

If you're enjoying IEH2 and haven't posted a review on Steam yet, please consider leaving a review. It greatly motivates us! Thank you :D

