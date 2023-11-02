 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grapple Tournament update for 2 November 2023

Update 40: Item rarities, Galaxy weapon skins, Pan Hammer skins

Share · View all patches · Build 12600872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings, Champions!

Update 40 is live!

New:

  • Added Rarity to all in-game items and skins
  • Added UI extensions to show item rarities
  • Added a new weapon skins: Galaxy
  • Added purchasable Pan Hammer skins

Changes/Improvements:

  • Item tables are sorted by owned status, then rarity

Fixes:

  • Fixed some item preview icons
  • Fixed some collisions on Complex that allowed going out of boundary
  • Fixed some collisions on Spiral that allowed going out of boundary

YOUR REVIEW = MORE PLAYERS!
Please write a review for Grapple Tournament to help others find the game!

Thank you so much, and have a great time in Grapple Tournament!
The dev team

Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on

Changed files in this update

Grapple Tournament Content Depot 1384321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link