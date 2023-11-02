Update 40: Item rarities, Galaxy weapon skins, Pan Hammer skins

Share · View all patches · Build 12600872 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy



Greetings, Champions!

Update 40 is live!

New:

Added Rarity to all in-game items and skins

Added UI extensions to show item rarities

Added a new weapon skins: Galaxy

Added purchasable Pan Hammer skins

Changes/Improvements:

Item tables are sorted by owned status, then rarity

Fixes:

Fixed some item preview icons

Fixed some collisions on Complex that allowed going out of boundary

Fixed some collisions on Spiral that allowed going out of boundary

