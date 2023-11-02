Update 40: Item rarities, Galaxy weapon skins, Pan Hammer skins

Greetings, Champions!
Update 40 is live!
New:
- Added Rarity to all in-game items and skins
- Added UI extensions to show item rarities
- Added a new weapon skins: Galaxy
- Added purchasable Pan Hammer skins
Changes/Improvements:
- Item tables are sorted by owned status, then rarity
Fixes:
- Fixed some item preview icons
- Fixed some collisions on Complex that allowed going out of boundary
- Fixed some collisions on Spiral that allowed going out of boundary
YOUR REVIEW = MORE PLAYERS!
Please write a review for Grapple Tournament to help others find the game!
Thank you so much, and have a great time in Grapple Tournament!
The dev team
Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
Join Grapple Tournament on
