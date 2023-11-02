 Skip to content

Desktop Pet Project update for 2 November 2023

Added back button to creation and import masters, some fixes

Build 12600801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added back button to creation and import masters
(in creation master it will clean all imported frames including rest animations if you back to second step, in import master you can back until 3 step)
Fixed saving window generation acceptable checkbox

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
