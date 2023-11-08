 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 8 November 2023

v0.9.23 Bug Fixes, etc.

■Changes :

  • Reduced the number of Grave Coins that can be brought into “GYOU” from 6 to 4 Mon.
  • Modified so that upon trying again, you return to the first floor.
  • Made changes so that Raging Gaki doesn’t burn out when it sets Zabutondamari on fire.
  • Other minor glitches were fixed.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug related to the display of the amount of money held.
  • Fixed various bugs that occurred after loading.
  • Corrected the issue with the display of the underground floor numbers in Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
  • Addressed the problem where some controls were not supported by the controller.
  • Other minor glitches were fixed.

