v0.9.23 Bug Fixes, etc.

■Changes :
- Reduced the number of Grave Coins that can be brought into “GYOU” from 6 to 4 Mon.
- Modified so that upon trying again, you return to the first floor.
- Made changes so that Raging Gaki doesn’t burn out when it sets Zabutondamari on fire.
- Other minor glitches were fixed.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug related to the display of the amount of money held.
- Fixed various bugs that occurred after loading.
- Corrected the issue with the display of the underground floor numbers in Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
- Addressed the problem where some controls were not supported by the controller.
- Other minor glitches were fixed.
Changed files in this update