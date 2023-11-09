 Skip to content

Sonic Superstars update for 9 November 2023

Update ver. 1.0.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've heard your feedback and are pleased to announce the release of update ver. 1.0.0.8
This update removes the need to login with an Epic Games account to access Online Battle Mode.
Stay tuned to this space for future updates.

