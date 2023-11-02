Defendun 21th Update ~~~~!

Share · View all patches · Build 12600633 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 10:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello. I'm Ferry, the graphic designer.

I'd like to inform you about the updates and changes in the 2023.11.02 version.

[+] Halloween-themed skin theme added:

Halloween theme costume: "Spooky Makeup" added.

Halloween theme background: "Creepy Workshop" added.

Halloween theme monster portal: "Endless Curse" added.

[+] Skin name changes:

Default costume → Overtime Attire (All Worked Up)

Default background → Variety Store

Summer costume → Silvery Sands Outfit

Summer background → Silvery Sands Beach

[+] New skins added:

Regular monster portal: Monster Lair added.

Summer monster portal: Wild Party added.

[+] Skin shop translation added

[+] Skin Shop Changes:

All shop skin prices: 10,000 diamonds → 2,500 diamonds.

[+] Passive Items:

"Shop Unit Grade Increase" maximum level increase: 20 (lv.5) → 24 (lv.6).

[+] Chapter 2, Stage 4 Boss "Observer" Shield Pattern Shield Health:

800 HP → 700 HP.

-Fixed an issue where the Chapter 2 entrance conditions were not working correctly. (Unlocked after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 4).

-Fixed an error in Chapter 2, Stage 4, where the attack range of the "Observer" ground destruction pattern was larger than the displayed area.

-Corrected the location error for buffs' effect areas.

-Fixed the BGM error.

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

Even though Halloween has passed, we still wanted to make sure to bring you these events. In this update, all the newly added Halloween-themed skins can be obtained for free, and we've also adjusted the prices of other skins.

In the case of Chapter 2, we found that "Observer" was set to a difficulty level that was a bit too challenging, so we made some adjustments to lower the difficulty.

We always want to express our gratitude to our users. Thank you for your reviews, feedback, and bug reports.