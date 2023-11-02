Cleric talent tree has been completed!

522: Early Access 0.18.122

November 2, 2023 6:45 AM EST

• Completed the Cleric talent tree!

• Experience and magic find bonuses have been enabled!

• Updated and improved the Chinese translation. Thanks to benduo in Discord! 👋

• Crusader's bonus damage from Seal of Sanctuary now only applies while it is active.

• Fixed a bug that allowed your party data to become corrupted upon being booted in some circumstances.

• Fixed a bug where you could benefit from parry, riposte, and double attack despite not having the skill.