Patch v4.1.1

Got a patch for the latest version of DINO MERCS!

Includes these fixes and polishing:

Fixed an issue where some common cards weren't unlocked by default, causing a bug on the unlocks screen.

Fixed an issue where some stat cards were not being included in Simulated Combat, resulting in some cases where card descriptions were not 100% accurate.

Fixed an issue where card descriptions sometimes had wording like "Aim + -12". Now it will be "Aim - 12".

Massively buffed Support card passive effects since max stats are so much higher now.

When you remove a Support card from your deck, the passive effect is now disabled.

Adjusted and balanced the ramping up of Card Slot Effect Levels.

Fixed broken Mecha-Styracosaurus character asset.

Fixed a case of broken art on an enemy card.

Fixed an issue with bonuses to Enemy HP/Shield/Armor not being applied as a run progressed.

Fixed some UI issues with stat modules.

In addition to these things, I have a lot of other bugfixes, polishing, and balance fixes planned! Keep an eye out for more patches coming out soon.