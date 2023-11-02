 Skip to content

DINO MERCS update for 2 November 2023

Patch v4.1.1

Patch v4.1.1 · Build 12600448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a patch for the latest version of DINO MERCS!

Includes these fixes and polishing:

  • Fixed an issue where some common cards weren't unlocked by default, causing a bug on the unlocks screen.
  • Fixed an issue where some stat cards were not being included in Simulated Combat, resulting in some cases where card descriptions were not 100% accurate.
  • Fixed an issue where card descriptions sometimes had wording like "Aim + -12". Now it will be "Aim - 12".
  • Massively buffed Support card passive effects since max stats are so much higher now.
  • When you remove a Support card from your deck, the passive effect is now disabled.
  • Adjusted and balanced the ramping up of Card Slot Effect Levels.
  • Fixed broken Mecha-Styracosaurus character asset.
  • Fixed a case of broken art on an enemy card.
  • Fixed an issue with bonuses to Enemy HP/Shield/Armor not being applied as a run progressed.
  • Fixed some UI issues with stat modules.

In addition to these things, I have a lot of other bugfixes, polishing, and balance fixes planned! Keep an eye out for more patches coming out soon.

  • Tim, the dev

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1827641 Depot 1827641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1827642 Depot 1827642
  • Loading history…
