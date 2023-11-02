 Skip to content

West of the Witchlands update for 2 November 2023

Early Access Release v0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12600331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made it to Early Access! Here are some stuff added & fixed for day 1

Content

Weapons

  • Assault Rifle - A rapid fire two-handed rifle
  • Trench Gun - A close quarters pump action shotgun.

Runes

  • Tracer - Shots mark enemies, causing them to take increased damage
  • Primed - The first bullet after reloading deals increased damage
  • Cursed - Bullets deal more damage but damage the player on firing
  • Sharpening - Bullet kills gain a stacking crit chance buff for each recent kill

Passives

  • Formidable - Shields you create have increased durability
  • Sanctuary - Shares a small portion of shield created with nearby players
  • Thorns - Release a damaging shockwave when hit that scales with current shield
  • Overflow - Excess energy is converted to shield
  • Proliferate - DoTs applied by you spread to other enemies on death

Misc

  • Added explicit descriptions for each difficulty setting
  • Updated vfx for some weapon mods & status conditions
  • Fixing main hub song not looping properly
  • Fixing some controller navigation in menus
  • Fixed some rune scaling values not highlighting correctly in the description

