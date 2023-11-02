Early Access Release v0.5.1

We made it to Early Access! Here are some stuff added & fixed for day 1
Content
Weapons
- Assault Rifle - A rapid fire two-handed rifle
- Trench Gun - A close quarters pump action shotgun.
Runes
- Tracer - Shots mark enemies, causing them to take increased damage
- Primed - The first bullet after reloading deals increased damage
- Cursed - Bullets deal more damage but damage the player on firing
- Sharpening - Bullet kills gain a stacking crit chance buff for each recent kill
Passives
- Formidable - Shields you create have increased durability
- Sanctuary - Shares a small portion of shield created with nearby players
- Thorns - Release a damaging shockwave when hit that scales with current shield
- Overflow - Excess energy is converted to shield
- Proliferate - DoTs applied by you spread to other enemies on death
Misc
- Added explicit descriptions for each difficulty setting
- Updated vfx for some weapon mods & status conditions
- Fixing main hub song not looping properly
- Fixing some controller navigation in menus
- Fixed some rune scaling values not highlighting correctly in the description
Changed files in this update