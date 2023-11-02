 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 2 November 2023

Update Notes for v0.94.2 (Minor client-only update)

Update Notes for v0.94.2 (Minor client-only update)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two weapon battle demo recordings (capture and deathmatch)
  • Customizer: Single individual paint jobs can now be saved and loaded as json files (editable but not easily shareable)
  • Recording player: When stopping playing a recording, automatically returning to the same folder where the recording was
  • Recording player: Warping forward and backward in time is now by default much faster, but not all skid marks are correctly added
  • Recording player: If you want more accurate skid marks (but slower warping), either disable fast warping or increase the history time in the Playback Settings
  • Recording player: Hold Alt to multiply the warp time by 4 (e.g. by default Alt+Right jumps one minute forward in time)
  • Holding Alt when pressing keyboard shortcuts is no longer considered the same as holding Ctrl (Thanks to Unity, AltGr is still also LeftCtrl)
  • Level editor: Animation keyframes are now correctly updated when the object is copied, loaded as a template, or rotated with "Edit All" on
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

