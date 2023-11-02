- Added two weapon battle demo recordings (capture and deathmatch)
- Customizer: Single individual paint jobs can now be saved and loaded as json files (editable but not easily shareable)
- Recording player: When stopping playing a recording, automatically returning to the same folder where the recording was
- Recording player: Warping forward and backward in time is now by default much faster, but not all skid marks are correctly added
- Recording player: If you want more accurate skid marks (but slower warping), either disable fast warping or increase the history time in the Playback Settings
- Recording player: Hold Alt to multiply the warp time by 4 (e.g. by default Alt+Right jumps one minute forward in time)
- Holding Alt when pressing keyboard shortcuts is no longer considered the same as holding Ctrl (Thanks to Unity, AltGr is still also LeftCtrl)
- Level editor: Animation keyframes are now correctly updated when the object is copied, loaded as a template, or rotated with "Edit All" on
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 2 November 2023
Update Notes for v0.94.2 (Minor client-only update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
