Whispers In Paradise update for 2 November 2023

Graphics Update!

Whispers In Paradise update for 2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After Some Feedback we have decided to change the graphics up a bit!

There is now more contrast and will now allow for a more enjoyable experience!

Thank you everyone for playing!

Changed files in this update

