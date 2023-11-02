 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ping Pong Deluxe update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix 0.5.3 EA

Share · View all patches · Build 12600223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tutorial text has been revised
  • Save data has been revised
  • Minor improvements to the game

If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord

Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2539841 Depot 2539841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link