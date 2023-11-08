Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.89.57

Close the Halloween event:
- The size and yield of pumpkins are restored, and in new save files, pumpkin seeds are given randomly.
- Closed the pumpkin candy recipe in the candy workshop and the pumpkin head recipe in the tailor shop
- Closed the construction of the giant jack-o-lantern in the wonder building (built ones are not affected)
- Wearing a pumpkin head no longer changes the appearance of citizens
- Closed the holiday event at the end of October for game time
- Removed the jack-o-lantern decoration of housing and market, and the style of the scarecrow has returned to normal
