 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Settlement Survival update for 8 November 2023

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.89.57

Share · View all patches · Build 12600200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Close the Halloween event:

  • The size and yield of pumpkins are restored, and in new save files, pumpkin seeds are given randomly.
  • Closed the pumpkin candy recipe in the candy workshop and the pumpkin head recipe in the tailor shop
  • Closed the construction of the giant jack-o-lantern in the wonder building (built ones are not affected)
  • Wearing a pumpkin head no longer changes the appearance of citizens
  • Closed the holiday event at the end of October for game time
  • Removed the jack-o-lantern decoration of housing and market, and the style of the scarecrow has returned to normal

Contact us:
Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Settlement Survival Depot 1509511
  • Loading history…
Depot 1509512 Depot 1509512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link