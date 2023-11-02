- Add challenge option to make the kick weaker
- Make Vampire challenge mode a bit more fun
- More health in "Vacation" level
- Fix rapid laser sound not adjusting to sound slider
- Make aqcuired weapons last longer
Gun Ugly update for 2 November 2023
minor Patch 1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
