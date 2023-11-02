 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gun Ugly update for 2 November 2023

minor Patch 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12600192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add challenge option to make the kick weaker
  • Make Vampire challenge mode a bit more fun
  • More health in "Vacation" level
  • Fix rapid laser sound not adjusting to sound slider
  • Make aqcuired weapons last longer

Changed files in this update

Gun Ugly Content Depot 1879971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link