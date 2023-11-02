Update 0.12 - New Building Pieces

Added several new building pieces to the Research Bench

Polished existing building pieces

Improved building integrity to allow for more builds

Important fix to item loss bug

More fixes and polish!

🔨New Themed Building Pieces

We've added 30+ new building pieces to fill out the construction sets inspired by Kazai Village, Kazai Castle, and New Bedstone Village!







🔨New End-Game Building Pieces

We also added new end-game floors/walls made from refined wood, metal, marble, and carpet to deck out your shop with!









You'll be able to access all these new building pieces via the Research Bench.

🏗️Building Integrity Improvements

Structures like this should be possible now.

✨Polish of Existing Building Pieces

In addition to the new pieces, all existing pieces now have:

Improved textures and models

New UVs to remove z-fighting and improve visual fidelity

New icons to improve clarity in the UI

Fixed wallpaper meshes to work more seamlessly with the wallpaper system

Improved snapping

Rebalanced crafting recipes

Building pieces should work better together now, especially when mixing sets.

This patch also comes with improvements and balance changes to the research nodes where you unlock these pieces. We can't wait to see the shops and buildings you make!

0.12 Changelog

⭐ New

New building pieces in the Research Bench

➡️ Changes

Improved existing building pieces' textures/models/icons/wallpapers/snapping

Rebalanced cost of building crafting recipes to be more accessible

Removed some trees to have better sightlines to The Proving Grounds

Floor label UI is more subtle now

Custom signs are more polished now with better text wrapping and input UI style

Added more variety to customer dialogue when being rejected

Updated shop stock for Bullet Barn dynamic shop in Barry's Bazaar

Updated shop stock for gun shop in Snowville to allow better ammo runs, and added bulk buy option to it

Dialogue text is now larger

Torch takes half the time to deplete its fuel

Torch can now be placed on flat parts of Beam building pieces surfaces properly

Added ziplines to the prologue track & field area so that you can navigate through faster

⚠️Important Item Loss Bug Fix

We've received many reports that items have gone missing for some players. We dove deep into this and located a few causes, and this should be fixed. Sorry about this issue!

If you have issues or feedback, please reach out on the Steam forums and https://discord.gg/Saleblazers. We're a small team so it'll take a while to respond, but if it's urgent we'll always prioritize getting back to you as soon as possible.

🛠️ General Fixes