Update 0.12 - New Building Pieces

📜 Update 0.12 Summary
- Added several new building pieces to the Research Bench
- Polished existing building pieces
- Improved building integrity to allow for more builds
- Important fix to item loss bug
- More fixes and polish!
🔨New Themed Building Pieces
We've added 30+ new building pieces to fill out the construction sets inspired by Kazai Village, Kazai Castle, and New Bedstone Village!
🔨New End-Game Building Pieces
We also added new end-game floors/walls made from refined wood, metal, marble, and carpet to deck out your shop with!
You'll be able to access all these new building pieces via the Research Bench.
🏗️Building Integrity Improvements
Structures like this should be possible now.
✨Polish of Existing Building Pieces
In addition to the new pieces, all existing pieces now have:
- Improved textures and models
- New UVs to remove z-fighting and improve visual fidelity
- New icons to improve clarity in the UI
- Fixed wallpaper meshes to work more seamlessly with the wallpaper system
- Improved snapping
- Rebalanced crafting recipes
Building pieces should work better together now, especially when mixing sets.
This patch also comes with improvements and balance changes to the research nodes where you unlock these pieces. We can't wait to see the shops and buildings you make!
0.12 Changelog
⭐ New
- New building pieces in the Research Bench
➡️ Changes
- Improved existing building pieces' textures/models/icons/wallpapers/snapping
- Rebalanced cost of building crafting recipes to be more accessible
- Removed some trees to have better sightlines to The Proving Grounds
- Floor label UI is more subtle now
- Custom signs are more polished now with better text wrapping and input UI style
- Added more variety to customer dialogue when being rejected
- Updated shop stock for Bullet Barn dynamic shop in Barry's Bazaar
- Updated shop stock for gun shop in Snowville to allow better ammo runs, and added bulk buy option to it
- Dialogue text is now larger
- Torch takes half the time to deplete its fuel
- Torch can now be placed on flat parts of Beam building pieces surfaces properly
- Added ziplines to the prologue track & field area so that you can navigate through faster
⚠️Important Item Loss Bug Fix
We've received many reports that items have gone missing for some players. We dove deep into this and located a few causes, and this should be fixed. Sorry about this issue!
If you have issues or feedback, please reach out on the Steam forums and https://discord.gg/Saleblazers. We're a small team so it'll take a while to respond, but if it's urgent we'll always prioritize getting back to you as soon as possible.
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed recipe book UI not refreshing if you have a building hammer out and purchased a research tree node
- Fixed case where items could be lost when moving between chunks
- Fixed building favorites lingering when leaving a server
- Fixed 100% chance sales sometimes failing due to a rounding error
- Fixed gun shop in Barry's Bazaar being accidentally combined as static meshes instead of real items
- Fixed cowboy boots being invisible
- Fixed several building integrity edge cases
- Fixed naked encounter NPC
- Fixed invisible Shoji Screen Door
- Fixed clothing clipping blendspaces not working
- Fixed several kick to menu cases
- Fixed case of Soccer Ball being able to be kicked around despite being in an inventory, which caused it to have unexpected behavior and possibly not save properly
- Fixed LOD of track & field area in prologue kicking in too quickly
Changed files in this update