Shakes and Fidget update for 8 November 2023

Update 19.0 and Hellevator

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our NEW UPDATE 19.0 is available now! Here is a sneak peek at what's new:

  • New class: Necromancer
  • Hellevator: Violence Plain, increased durability of stackable treats and key card Twitch drops.

Full list at bottom of post. *

Moreover, next Friday (November 17; on DE31 as early as Nov. 16), the iron HELLEVATOR doors will open for your guild at 16 CET! While the bloody river must first be preheated to a cozy thousand degrees so that all the violent criminals can simmer in it appropriately, they await your arrival on the Violence Plain with a thirst for blood.

  • New features

o New class: the Necromancer

  • Summon undead minions that will support you with their unique skills in battle
  • Including sounds and info screen
    o Hellevator plain “Violence”
  • Enemies, bosses, graphics and texts
  • All Hellevator plains are complete now
    o Deleting the S&F account and player data is now possible via the in-game options → deletion will be marked for 30 days (also for single characters that should be deleted from an S&F account) and executed automatically if you do not log in in the meantime
    o Twitch Drops
  • Drops can contain key cards for the Hellevator now

Improvements

o Daily tasks

  • Can be viewed via a second click on the mail button just like the old list
    -- Mobile: golden goblin icon on the mail screen, bottom bar
  • The achievement “Special Agent” was adjusted so that you need to collect 200 daily reward packs instead of completing 100 secret missions of the day now → if the old achievement has already been started or was completed, the progress is taken over
  • Reworked the Goblin Gleeman graphics and optimized his location on the town screen
  • Improved animations when opening reward packs
  • When completing the task that requires arena manager attractions to be upgraded with money several times, single clicks no longer count exclusively → the multiplicator can be used to upgrade several attractions with one click and complete the task
    o Hellevator
  • You can buy a treat multiple times, and its durability can be increased to up to 24 floors
    o Guild
  • The secondary weapon slot displays a tooltip (for all classes that have an info screen) which points out that the info screen can be viewed with a click
    o Reworked the Mage class graphics
    o Sounds
  • As the Druid uses his Mage weapons like a Warrior, every Mage weapon was assigned more suitable sounds

Fixed bugs

o Bard

  • When playing the harp, enemies can now block or evade a Bard’s critical attacks
    o Daily to-do list
  • The door icon of the Hydra task now correctly redirects you to the Hydra in the guild
    o Expeditions (EU7)
  • Hourglasses can now be used regularly in expeditions again, even if you have the exact number of hourglasses required in your inventory
    o Missing tooltips
  • The pets' armor tooltip is correctly displayed again
  • Ability tooltip of the Berserker and Battle Mage classes are correctly displayed again
    o Underworld
  • When using the Adventuromatic, lasting class effects now correctly reset after every defeated enemy
    o Wheel of Fortune
  • You can spin the wheel up to 20 times with mushrooms again, even if no Lucky Coins are available

Changed files in this update

Shakes and Fidget for Windows Depot 438041
  • Loading history…
Shakes and Fidget for OSX Depot 438042
  • Loading history…
