Update 19.0 and Hellevator

Moreover, next Friday (November 17; on DE31 as early as Nov. 16), the iron HELLEVATOR doors will open for your guild at 16 CET! While the bloody river must first be preheated to a cozy thousand degrees so that all the violent criminals can simmer in it appropriately, they await your arrival on the Violence Plain with a thirst for blood.

New features

o New class: the Necromancer

Summon undead minions that will support you with their unique skills in battle

Including sounds and info screen

o Hellevator plain “Violence”

o Hellevator plain “Violence” Enemies, bosses, graphics and texts

All Hellevator plains are complete now

o Deleting the S&F account and player data is now possible via the in-game options → deletion will be marked for 30 days (also for single characters that should be deleted from an S&F account) and executed automatically if you do not log in in the meantime

o Twitch Drops

Improvements

o Daily tasks

Can be viewed via a second click on the mail button just like the old list

-- Mobile: golden goblin icon on the mail screen, bottom bar

Reworked the Goblin Gleeman graphics and optimized his location on the town screen

Improved animations when opening reward packs

When completing the task that requires arena manager attractions to be upgraded with money several times, single clicks no longer count exclusively → the multiplicator can be used to upgrade several attractions with one click and complete the task

o Hellevator

o Guild

o Reworked the Mage class graphics

o Sounds

Fixed bugs

