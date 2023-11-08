Update 19.0 and Hellevator

Our NEW UPDATE 19.0 is available now! Here is a sneak peek at what's new:
- New class: Necromancer
- Hellevator: Violence Plain, increased durability of stackable treats and key card Twitch drops.
Full list at bottom of post. *
Moreover, next Friday (November 17; on DE31 as early as Nov. 16), the iron HELLEVATOR doors will open for your guild at 16 CET! While the bloody river must first be preheated to a cozy thousand degrees so that all the violent criminals can simmer in it appropriately, they await your arrival on the Violence Plain with a thirst for blood.
- New features
o New class: the Necromancer
- Summon undead minions that will support you with their unique skills in battle
- Including sounds and info screen
o Hellevator plain “Violence”
- Enemies, bosses, graphics and texts
- All Hellevator plains are complete now
o Deleting the S&F account and player data is now possible via the in-game options → deletion will be marked for 30 days (also for single characters that should be deleted from an S&F account) and executed automatically if you do not log in in the meantime
o Twitch Drops
- Drops can contain key cards for the Hellevator now
Improvements
o Daily tasks
- Can be viewed via a second click on the mail button just like the old list
-- Mobile: golden goblin icon on the mail screen, bottom bar
- The achievement “Special Agent” was adjusted so that you need to collect 200 daily reward packs instead of completing 100 secret missions of the day now → if the old achievement has already been started or was completed, the progress is taken over
- Reworked the Goblin Gleeman graphics and optimized his location on the town screen
- Improved animations when opening reward packs
- When completing the task that requires arena manager attractions to be upgraded with money several times, single clicks no longer count exclusively → the multiplicator can be used to upgrade several attractions with one click and complete the task
o Hellevator
- You can buy a treat multiple times, and its durability can be increased to up to 24 floors
o Guild
- The secondary weapon slot displays a tooltip (for all classes that have an info screen) which points out that the info screen can be viewed with a click
o Reworked the Mage class graphics
o Sounds
- As the Druid uses his Mage weapons like a Warrior, every Mage weapon was assigned more suitable sounds
Fixed bugs
o Bard
- When playing the harp, enemies can now block or evade a Bard’s critical attacks
o Daily to-do list
- The door icon of the Hydra task now correctly redirects you to the Hydra in the guild
o Expeditions (EU7)
- Hourglasses can now be used regularly in expeditions again, even if you have the exact number of hourglasses required in your inventory
o Missing tooltips
- The pets' armor tooltip is correctly displayed again
- Ability tooltip of the Berserker and Battle Mage classes are correctly displayed again
o Underworld
- When using the Adventuromatic, lasting class effects now correctly reset after every defeated enemy
o Wheel of Fortune
- You can spin the wheel up to 20 times with mushrooms again, even if no Lucky Coins are available
Changed files in this update