Dual Universe update for 2 November 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.4.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.14.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a missing recipe for Galvanized Red Steel (Cold) honeycomb.
  • [Achievements] Factory Beginner, Factory Builder, Factory Master, Factory Expert & Clockwork Engineer Achievements: Fixed a use case where the number of running Industry Units was not counted correctly.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

