Q2 HUMANITY update for 7 November 2023

Bug Fix and Functional Adjustments Update

7 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Bug Fixes
・Fixed a problem in which characters could not grab objects when they were in an area where only characters could enter.
・Fixed a problem in which balloons could be released even if there was no space to release them.

■Functional Adjustments
・The specifications of bombs and balloons in the orange area have been changed as follows.
　→The balloons will break immediately and the bombs will explode immediately.
・The L button has been changed to make it easier to understand when a character has no ability or is in a state where he cannot use his abilities.

