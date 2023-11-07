Bug Fix and Functional Adjustments Update

■ Bug Fixes

・Fixed a problem in which characters could not grab objects when they were in an area where only characters could enter.

・Fixed a problem in which balloons could be released even if there was no space to release them.

■Functional Adjustments

・The specifications of bombs and balloons in the orange area have been changed as follows.

→The balloons will break immediately and the bombs will explode immediately.

・The L button has been changed to make it easier to understand when a character has no ability or is in a state where he cannot use his abilities.