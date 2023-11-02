 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 2 November 2023

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Disappearing animals find their way back to their beloved farm. The reason for their disappearance, unfortunately, remains shrouded in mystery.
  • If you've disabled the use of Steam Cloud, the game will no longer create huge logs that disrupt the operation of the bug reporting tool.
  • Painting buildings will no longer disappear after reloading the game.
  • Owners of vast cultivated fields will notice that the game now saves even faster.
  • Missing symbols have been supplemented in the French translation.
  • Numerous corrections have been introduced in the Russian translation from our wonderful community. Thank you, Jay Lee!
  • With the help of players, we've been able to track down and eliminate many irritating bugs.

