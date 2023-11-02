Update 1.0.2

Changes
- Disappearing animals find their way back to their beloved farm. The reason for their disappearance, unfortunately, remains shrouded in mystery.
- If you've disabled the use of Steam Cloud, the game will no longer create huge logs that disrupt the operation of the bug reporting tool.
- Painting buildings will no longer disappear after reloading the game.
- Owners of vast cultivated fields will notice that the game now saves even faster.
- Missing symbols have been supplemented in the French translation.
- Numerous corrections have been introduced in the Russian translation from our wonderful community. Thank you, Jay Lee!
- With the help of players, we've been able to track down and eliminate many irritating bugs.
Changed files in this update