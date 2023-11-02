v0.74.3 Fixes and improvements

Hey Slappers, this is a small update to address some bugs and improve the matchmaking.
- Further improved matchmaking variables based on new statistics and player feedback
- We're back in the Autumn locker room now that the Halloween event has ended
- Switched out the Island arena for Slapstation in the public match arena rotation
- Fixed the cones in obstacle practice getting highlighted like the puck
- Fixed an issue where the default stick would not always get highlighted
- Remastered the Salmon stick
GLHF
The Oddshot Games team
Changed files in this update