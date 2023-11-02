 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slapshot: Rebound update for 2 November 2023

v0.74.3 Fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12599954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Slappers, this is a small update to address some bugs and improve the matchmaking.

  • Further improved matchmaking variables based on new statistics and player feedback
  • We're back in the Autumn locker room now that the Halloween event has ended
  • Switched out the Island arena for Slapstation in the public match arena rotation
  • Fixed the cones in obstacle practice getting highlighted like the puck
  • Fixed an issue where the default stick would not always get highlighted
  • Remastered the Salmon stick

GLHF
The Oddshot Games team

Changed files in this update

Rebound Windows Depot 1173371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link