⚔️ Halloween Night Event Items and 5-Army Battle Changes ⚔️

Share · View all patches · Build 12599917 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 11:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Warlander!

Check out the Shop for "Halloween Night" event items!

The event will last until Nov 10 (Fri.) at 9:00 am UTC!

Available in Shop: Oct 27 (Fri.) 9:00 am – Nov 13 (Mon.) 9:00 am UTC

Event Booster x5: 180 Goldings



Get 100 extra Candies from Battle Results; 1 Booster will be consumed per match and can be used only during the event period.

Unused Event Boosters will be carried over to the next event.

Weapon Glamour Bundle: 960 Goldings

Warrior Glamour - Spider Sword

Cleric Glamour - Candy Mace

Mage Glamour - Ghost Familiar

Event Booster x10

All equipment skins are available only in the bundle colors.

Banner Customization Bundle: 1040 Goldings

Stamp: Season 2 Halloween Night

Pose: Warrior Pose 15

Pose: Cleric Pose 15

Pose: Mage Pose 15

Backgrounds: Background 34

Frames: Frame 34

Event Booster x 10

5-Army Battle Changes

Starting 8:59 am Nov 13 (Mon.), 5-Army Battles will be held only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week.

This schedule may be adjusted or changed in the future.

Bug Fixes

An update was released today to correct the following issues in Warlander.

・The default mode selection after the tutorial has been changed from Bot Battle to 2-Army Battle

・An issue causing uneven matchmaking numbers for 2-Army Battles and 5-Army Battles has been corrected.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

❤️ Steam Discussions

💙 Discord

💜 Twitch

💛 Twitter

💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/