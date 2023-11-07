⚔️ Halloween Night Event Items and 5-Army Battle Changes ⚔️

Greetings Warlander!
Check out the Shop for "Halloween Night" event items!
The event will last until Nov 10 (Fri.) at 9:00 am UTC!
Available in Shop: Oct 27 (Fri.) 9:00 am – Nov 13 (Mon.) 9:00 am UTC
Event Booster x5: 180 Goldings
Get 100 extra Candies from Battle Results; 1 Booster will be consumed per match and can be used only during the event period.
Unused Event Boosters will be carried over to the next event.
Weapon Glamour Bundle: 960 Goldings
- Warrior Glamour - Spider Sword
- Cleric Glamour - Candy Mace
- Mage Glamour - Ghost Familiar
- Event Booster x10
All equipment skins are available only in the bundle colors.
Banner Customization Bundle: 1040 Goldings
- Stamp: Season 2 Halloween Night
- Pose: Warrior Pose 15
- Pose: Cleric Pose 15
- Pose: Mage Pose 15
- Backgrounds: Background 34
- Frames: Frame 34
- Event Booster x 10
5-Army Battle Changes
Starting 8:59 am Nov 13 (Mon.), 5-Army Battles will be held only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week.
This schedule may be adjusted or changed in the future.
Bug Fixes
An update was released today to correct the following issues in Warlander.
・The default mode selection after the tutorial has been changed from Bot Battle to 2-Army Battle
・An issue causing uneven matchmaking numbers for 2-Army Battles and 5-Army Battles has been corrected.
