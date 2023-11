This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Head on over to the NosMall between 2nd November (11 AM) and 4th November (11 AM CET) and pick up various Protection Scrolls at a discounted price! Take advantage and save lots of NosDollars!

These items are discounted:

Lower SP Protection Scroll

Higher SP Protection Scroll

Dragon Card Protection Scroll

Have fun,

the NosTale Team