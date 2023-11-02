 Skip to content

Tsetseg's Adventure update for 2 November 2023

Tsetseg's Adventure v1.0.3 release

Share · View all patches · Build 12599872

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug that causes Final BOSS randomly become invincible after being hit.

