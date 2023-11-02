Update 0.9.0.1 now works correctly

It was discovered that there was a critical bug in update 0.9.0.1, which was causing saving and loading to not work. As a result, we rolled the game back to version 0.9.
However, it has now been fixed, and everything should work properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
It was discovered that there was a critical bug in update 0.9.0.1, which was causing saving and loading to not work. As a result, we rolled the game back to version 0.9.
However, it has now been fixed, and everything should work properly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update