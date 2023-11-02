 Skip to content

Celestial Command update for 2 November 2023

Update 0.9.0.1 now works correctly

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was discovered that there was a critical bug in update 0.9.0.1, which was causing saving and loading to not work. As a result, we rolled the game back to version 0.9.

However, it has now been fixed, and everything should work properly.

Changed files in this update

