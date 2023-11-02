 Skip to content

我的幻想乡 update for 2 November 2023

Ver1.3.3-1.3.4

Ver1.3.3-1.3.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair and optimization

  1. Fixed the bug where the island map only has 200 points of Chaotic Energy.
  2. Temporarily closed the automatic bounty feature (It was accidentally uploaded before, and it will be available in the next update).
  3. Fixed the bug that caused the items to be unsold when saving and loading files before the start of the trading fair.
  4. Fixed the bug that caused wrong actions due to rally points.
  5. Fixed the bug that adventurers always kill monsters and don't go back for consumption.
  6. Fixed a crash.
  7. Fixed the bug that some map monster spawning information was mixed up.

There will also be a content update for this release. (The 1.1 version of the pie will be completed, of course, the optimizations and bugs will not stop)

Next, we will start to produce the content of the next version. Tomorrow's update will be accompanied by a questionnaire. We hope that everyone can write the desired gameplay and optimization in the questionnaire to help us better optimize the game.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email address: starchess08@gmail.com

