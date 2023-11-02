Minor update patches

·Basically complete the mod documentation of the event

·Added [Avoid] and [Auto] functions to Global Map Encounters

·Added _only1 attributes to the Quest configuration

·Fixed a bug where NPCs could not get equipment when they were active on their own

·Fixed the display bug of non-existent town features

About cloud archiving

The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

About the sudden failure of the game to start