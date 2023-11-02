Share · View all patches · Build 12599622 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 12:09:32 UTC by Wendy

This patch is to solve the following errors or problems that we have observed and you have reported:

An error has been corrected where the Diary in the rest area did not correctly load the pages found or correctly display the "Next" and "Back" buttons to be able to read it.

Fixed a bug where the Journal would not correctly display when you had completed a character's entries.

Fixed a bug where the Skeleton King reward was not being obtained correctly on successive kills.

The appearance of journal pages has been improved.

The level difference necessary for powerful enemies to start appearing (yellow, red and black auras) has been expanded to make the climb more fluid.

We will remain attentive to any problems that arise, thank you.