Helping the Hotties update for 2 November 2023

Update for "Helping the Hotties - Official Walkthrough" DLC

2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PDF file "Helping the Hotties - Official Walktrough" has been updated. PDF file location remains "...\Steam\steamapps\common\Helping the Hotties\WALKTROUGH" folder.

