Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feburary 5, 2024!

Thank you all for the support of our game in the last two years!
Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feb 5, 2024. We know that your expectations for v1.0 will be high, but we are hopeful that we can meet them! This represents a fresh start for Myth of Empires!
Here are some of the new features that will be included in the 1.0 release of the game:
- Solo and Hosted modes
- Mod support
- A fully-featured private server mode
- An all-new, free map
- New skills
- Revamped Boss AI
- New bosses
- New mechanical tools
- New defenses
- New challenges on PVE servers that simulate PVP raids
- County Battle, Fortress Battle, and Prefecture Battle challenges on PVE servers
- A new horse racing mode
- A new planting system
- Battleships
- Optimizations and improvements to content already featured in the game
Wishlist now：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371580
