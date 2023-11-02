Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feburary 5, 2024!

Thank you all for the support of our game in the last two years!

Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feb 5, 2024. We know that your expectations for v1.0 will be high, but we are hopeful that we can meet them! This represents a fresh start for Myth of Empires!

Here are some of the new features that will be included in the 1.0 release of the game:

Solo and Hosted modes

Mod support

A fully-featured private server mode

An all-new, free map

New skills

Revamped Boss AI

New bosses

New mechanical tools

New defenses

New challenges on PVE servers that simulate PVP raids

County Battle, Fortress Battle, and Prefecture Battle challenges on PVE servers

A new horse racing mode

A new planting system

Battleships

Optimizations and improvements to content already featured in the game

Wishlist now：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371580



Click 'Sign in'



After signing in, click on add to your wishlist