Myth of Empires update for 2 November 2023

Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feburary 5, 2024!

2 November 2023

Thank you all for the support of our game in the last two years!

Myth of Empires will have a full release on Feb 5, 2024. We know that your expectations for v1.0 will be high, but we are hopeful that we can meet them! This represents a fresh start for Myth of Empires!

Here are some of the new features that will be included in the 1.0 release of the game:

  • Solo and Hosted modes
  • Mod support
  • A fully-featured private server mode
  • An all-new, free map
  • New skills
  • Revamped Boss AI
  • New bosses
  • New mechanical tools
  • New defenses
  • New challenges on PVE servers that simulate PVP raids
  • County Battle, Fortress Battle, and Prefecture Battle challenges on PVE servers
  • A new horse racing mode
  • A new planting system
  • Battleships
  • Optimizations and improvements to content already featured in the game

Wishlist now：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371580


Changed files in this update

Myth of Empires Content Depot 1371581
