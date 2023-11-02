Naughty threesomes released!

In this update, you’ll immerse yourself in a captivating narrative alongside Emil, the enigmatic vampire, as you explore a world filled with dark allure. Amidst the chilling atmosphere, you’ll have the chance to intimately interact with the alluring Aleneite. It’s a perfect way to embrace the spooky spirit of a past Halloween while indulging in a tantalizing adventure that blends sensuality and horror for a one-of-a-kind encounter within the HOROS. Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the unknown.

But there’s more to discover within this update! Teriani and Kara, eagerly await your commands and are prepared to fulfill your desires as their savior. Additionally, you’ll embark on a courageous quest to confront the menacing Captain Whitebones curse, ending its reign of terror once and for all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888300/HOROS__monster_slayer_and_lover_of_many/