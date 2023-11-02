 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HOROS - monster slayer and lover of many update for 2 November 2023

Naughty threesomes released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12599530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, you’ll immerse yourself in a captivating narrative alongside Emil, the enigmatic vampire, as you explore a world filled with dark allure. Amidst the chilling atmosphere, you’ll have the chance to intimately interact with the alluring Aleneite. It’s a perfect way to embrace the spooky spirit of a past Halloween while indulging in a tantalizing adventure that blends sensuality and horror for a one-of-a-kind encounter within the HOROS. Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the unknown.

But there’s more to discover within this update! Teriani and Kara, eagerly await your commands and are prepared to fulfill your desires as their savior. Additionally, you’ll embark on a courageous quest to confront the menacing Captain Whitebones curse, ending its reign of terror once and for all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888300/HOROS__monster_slayer_and_lover_of_many/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888301 Depot 1888301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link