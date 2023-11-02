Horror Jump scare Balance Build V1.53

-Removed a couple of jump scares. Too many and the tension is lost.

-Balanced the horror a bit. This is now spread out over the entire game. (Talking about the newly added horror I patched these past 4 days)

No more horror elements will be added. This is probably the last semi-big patch. This is a slow burn horror. After thinking about how gamers are impatient, it's impossible to please them considering how my game is designed. It's been 3 weeks since launch and I have fixed all the crash/bugs/balancing. Anyone who has been waiting to buy the game, this is a great time. I will have one last big patch update and it's to expand the ending. This will take some time as I need a budget for this.