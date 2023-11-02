 Skip to content

Talented update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix 0.10.32

Build 12599392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Level 15 Achievements for classes would only unlock when a run was won
  • Fixed an issue where Duplication Hack would cause Vortech Research to bonus experience for the same item repeatedly
  • Added a cap to the experience gems a single enemy can drop (this does not reduce the total experience granted by the enemies, it's a purely visual change)

