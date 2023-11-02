0.23.0 (November 2) small update

Greetings,
just pushing a few improvements, some resulted from your feedback.
Don't be deceived by the Version number!
0.23.0 (November 2)
Fixes:
- Fixed graphics options crash caused by missing language support.
- Fixed further Turkish language font issues
- Fixed regression causing skill tree popup depth issues
- Fixed depth issue w/ campaign setup general and back button
- Fixed text, esc button, gui render issues w/ wall mode & castle mode
- Fixed 'let ai fight' conquer not properly updating HUD
- Fixed smithy outline colors
- Fixed muster resource error message not substituting values
- Fixed large slew of inventory system issues
- Fixed missing 'units killed/lost' at battle end screen
- Some MP fixes
Changes:
- added vertical cursor wrapping on menus
- minor changes to mission 1
- removed battle arrow 'pulse' for better visibilty
- improved army unit adjustment speeds & added controller mod support
- added visual indicator for disabled autosave slots
- fixed new peasant pop-in jankiness + added more 'popin' effects when placing
- changed pavise to work against shoot area.
