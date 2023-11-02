 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Lords update for 2 November 2023

0.23.0 (November 2) small update

Share · View all patches · Build 12599362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

just pushing a few improvements, some resulted from your feedback.
Don't be deceived by the Version number!

0.23.0 (November 2)

Fixes:

  • Fixed graphics options crash caused by missing language support.
  • Fixed further Turkish language font issues
  • Fixed regression causing skill tree popup depth issues
  • Fixed depth issue w/ campaign setup general and back button
  • Fixed text, esc button, gui render issues w/ wall mode & castle mode
  • Fixed 'let ai fight' conquer not properly updating HUD
  • Fixed smithy outline colors
  • Fixed muster resource error message not substituting values
  • Fixed large slew of inventory system issues
  • Fixed missing 'units killed/lost' at battle end screen
  • Some MP fixes

Changes:

  • added vertical cursor wrapping on menus
  • minor changes to mission 1
  • removed battle arrow 'pulse' for better visibilty
  • improved army unit adjustment speeds & added controller mod support
  • added visual indicator for disabled autosave slots
  • fixed new peasant pop-in jankiness + added more 'popin' effects when placing
  • changed pavise to work against shoot area.
  • improved army unit adjustment speeds & added controller mod support

Changed files in this update

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link