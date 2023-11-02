Free November cosmetic: Furtive

Dear Students,

I am not sure if this is going to become a habbit, that every time I do patch updates I also include a free cosmetic. Let's see how long I can keep that up ^^.

Inspired by the mesmerizing dance of shadows and the stealthy steps of the forest's most cunning creature, I introduce Furtive, our fox-themed mask.

This piece is a subtle nod to our esteemed player, Zorro, for his unwavering commitment. Immerse yourself in the charm and mystery of the woods, and let Furtive guide your training with its mystical allure.

This update also includes a few fixes, thanks to those who helped me track them down:

FIXES

🔉 Added spatial sound to arrows mod! (About time)

🐛Fixed issue with leaderboard stuck in a loading loop on Fight Level 8.

🐛Fixed issue with localization text not loading on Fight Weekly leaderboard.

🐛Fixed wrong music playing when joining a session in some instances.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/

Check out Zorro (Diego-VR) on Youtube, you might pick up some tricks for your own training! https://www.youtube.com/@diego-vr/videos