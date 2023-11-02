Yog-Sothoth's Yard Patch Note V1.0.7

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of Yog-Sothoth's Yard！The update includes：

1 Fixed the issue of getting stuck in the Daily Account interface after Load.

2 Fixed the issue of getting stuck at the start of the Carnival

3 Fixed the issue of rewards for the task [ Flying Guests (2)].

4 Fixed the issue of settlement time for the task [Forest Crisis (2)].

5 Fixed the issue of the character appearing in the Yard at a specific time.

6 Fixed the text errors of some game UI texts and storylines.

7 Fixed the issue that Items in the Restaurant's inventory are not all displayed.

This update aims to smooth out issues found after launch and refine the gameplay experience. Thank you for playing Yog-Sothoth's Yard and providing feedback! Please let us know if any other problems occur. We welcome your feedback by filling out the form at Feedback Link.

Yog-Sothoth's Yard Team