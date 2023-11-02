Halloween Update Out Now - Raven Brooks Forest now open to the public!

Hey Hey, neighbors!
We're back with Hotfix 2 for Hello Neighbor 2 on Steam to make your sneaky adventures even better! ✨
author: Steam Hotfix 2, version v1.3.0.13
Fixed:
- Guest no longer gets stuck while breaking barricades: watch out, Quentin, he’s now on the move!
- Supernatural wood-spawning powers are gone: you won't be spawning wooden boards with the load of the last save.
Improved:
- A door has been added for the crypt, which can be opened from the inside.
- 🌲 Tunnel to Forest: We've given the place a bit more light.
Till next time!
