Hello Neighbor 2 update for 2 November 2023

Halloween Update Out Now - Raven Brooks Forest now open to the public!

2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Hey, neighbors!

We're back with Hotfix 2 for Hello Neighbor 2 on Steam to make your sneaky adventures even better! ✨

author: Steam Hotfix 2, version v1.3.0.13

Fixed:

  • Guest no longer gets stuck while breaking barricades: watch out, Quentin, he’s now on the move!
  • Supernatural wood-spawning powers are gone: you won't be spawning wooden boards with the load of the last save.

Improved:

  • A door has been added for the crypt, which can be opened from the inside.
  • 🌲 Tunnel to Forest: We've given the place a bit more light.

Till next time!

