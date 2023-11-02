Halloween Update Out Now - Raven Brooks Forest now open to the public!

Share · View all patches · Build 12599282 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Hey, neighbors!

We're back with Hotfix 2 for Hello Neighbor 2 on Steam to make your sneaky adventures even better! ✨

author: Steam Hotfix 2, version v1.3.0.13

Fixed:

Guest no longer gets stuck while breaking barricades: watch out, Quentin, he’s now on the move!

Supernatural wood-spawning powers are gone: you won't be spawning wooden boards with the load of the last save.

Improved:

A door has been added for the crypt, which can be opened from the inside.

🌲 Tunnel to Forest: We've given the place a bit more light.

Till next time!

Follow us on social media:

_

_

Be in the Know at https://www.HelloNeighbor2.com