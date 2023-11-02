Early Access Ver 0.1.2 Patch Notes

Patch Highlights

Lee upper and lower strike balancing

Adventure mode balancing

Optimisation improvements

Bug fixes

Balancing

Lee the Dragon Master

In the last update we adjusted the reaction cards of the dragon master by reducing the action cost thus levitating the opportunity cost of blocking. This update we will adjust the upper and lower strike package to fit in line with other characters. The problem with the existing mechanics is in order for Lee to activate card texts, his strikes must first be successful AND have a corresponding strike in play first. This results in a large restriction to Lee’s play style as every strike that is played becomes premium. We envisioned Lee to be a flexible jack of all trades warrior that can adapt to situations and pull out the correct tools at the right time. We adjusted a number of his strikes to have an effect on success and be boosted when the upper and lower conditions are met, opening up different patterns of play to make way for the dragon age.

Knee Kick

New text : Draw a card. If there is an upper strike in play, draw 2 cards instead.

Knee Kick X

New text : Draw a card. If there is an upper strike in play, draw 2 cards instead and increase your action points by 2.

Eye Poke

New text : Apply Daze(1) to your opponent. If there is a lower strike in play, apply Daze(2) instead.

Eye Poke X

New text : Apply Daze(1) to your opponent. If there is a lower strike in play, apply Daze(2) instead and you are granted Stealth.

Groin Strike

New text : Increase your Action Points by 1. If you have an upper strike in play, increase them by 2 instead.

Neck Chop

New text : If you have a lower strike in play, increase your attack damage by 6.

Neck Chop X

New text : If you have a lower strike in play, increase the attack damage of this attack and your next attack this turn by 6.

Kidney Blow

New text: If an upper strike card is in play, apply Trauma to your opponent and decrease their attack damage by 1 until the end of game.

Kidney Blow X

New text: If an upper strike card is in play, apply Trauma to your opponent and decrease their attack damage by 1 until the end of game. If trauma is already active, apply lightning damage equal to their trauma value. Remove the effect afterwards.

Adventure Mode

From feedback and further playtesting we found that the increase of maximum player health disproportianatly benefits different classes, which makes some characters much easier to take down the bosses. We are working on several changes and the implementation of a new hardcore mode to provide a new dimension of challenge which will be coming later in the year. Our first step to balancing the game mode will reduce the maximum health gains on various nodes and rewards, we will keep a close eye on how the gameplay and meta will shift in the coming weeks.

Elite Fight Battles

Reward : Maximum Health Gain 2 > 1

Ally Fight Battles

Reward : Maximum Health Gain 2 > 1

Enigma Sphere

We found the mystical and dangerous ball of death to be a little too soft, unable to deal enough damage that can sustain it’s signature connection abilities. We made a few adjustments to the damage value of it’s cards to increase consistency and enlarge the imposing threat a boss should provide.

Red Light Beam

Attack Damage : 3 < 4

Red Heavy Beam

Attack Damage : 4 < 5

Green Light Beam

Attack Damage : 3 < 4

Green Heavy Beam

Attack Damage : 4 < 5

White Light Beam

Disintegrate Value : 3 < 4

White Heavy Beam

Disintegrate Value : 3 < 4

General Improvements

Made adjustments to loading texture groups further improving performance across the game. PS We have identified certain reasons as to why the current version of the client requires a significant amount of RAM at launch and we are working behind the scenes to fixing it, a further update patch down the line will address this issue.

Added Perk description in the hover menu in the Character Mastery progression bar.

Bug Fixes