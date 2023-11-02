Update - Nov. 2

Hi all,
Relatively light update based on feedback received in the discussion forums, as well as some optimizations under the hood. Keep the suggestions coming! Every little bit helps - it's always a pleasure to improve the game to make it more fun and accessible.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Fixed bug in which scheduled orders would not continue existing structures in progress if those structures were constructed as part of a different order.
- Tweaked enemy AI trench raid logic to make them more frequent.
- Supply units adding supplies to a dugout will now continue to top up supply levels rather than reverting to Resting once the supply levels are at max.
- Added pilot kills and losses to HQ screen.
New Localization keys:
- TOOLTIP_KILLS_PILOT
- TOOLTIP_DEATHS_PILOT
Thanks for playing!
