Update - Nov. 2

Hi all,

Relatively light update based on feedback received in the discussion forums, as well as some optimizations under the hood. Keep the suggestions coming! Every little bit helps - it's always a pleasure to improve the game to make it more fun and accessible.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Fixed bug in which scheduled orders would not continue existing structures in progress if those structures were constructed as part of a different order.

Tweaked enemy AI trench raid logic to make them more frequent.

Supply units adding supplies to a dugout will now continue to top up supply levels rather than reverting to Resting once the supply levels are at max.

Added pilot kills and losses to HQ screen.

New Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_KILLS_PILOT

TOOLTIP_DEATHS_PILOT

Thanks for playing!