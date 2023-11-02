Seasons 7 (Nov), 8 (Dec), 9 (Jan) and 10 (Feb) Added
Outside graphics improved for medium setting
Several optimizations
Endlight update for 2 November 2023
Update 2023-11-02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Seasons 7 (Nov), 8 (Dec), 9 (Jan) and 10 (Feb) Added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1299862 Depot 1299862
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update