Fixed the issue of incorrect display of agility training room.
Adjusted the attribute consumption ratio in the training room to reduce the attribute consumption under extreme conditions.
Add display: bp interface ai will also have an empty ban button
英灵学院 update for 2 November 2023
November 2 patch correction (2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
