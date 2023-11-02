 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

英灵学院 update for 2 November 2023

November 2 patch correction (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12598890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue of incorrect display of agility training room.

  2. Adjusted the attribute consumption ratio in the training room to reduce the attribute consumption under extreme conditions.

  3. Add display: bp interface ai will also have an empty ban button

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2311261 Depot 2311261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link